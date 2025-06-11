Gatorade Names Texas Commit Hannah Wells National Softball Player of the Year
Gatorade has announced its 2025 National Player of the Year, and the honor goes to Texas commit Hannah Wells.
The 6-foot right-handed pitcher led Coahoma High School to a 35-1 overall record and its third 3A Division II state championship in program history this spring.
Wells was 22-1 in the circle and held a 0.44 ERA while striking out 258 batters in 127.2 innings pitched. She also had impressive numbers at the plate, batting .602 with 75 RBIs and 31 home runs, which is a single-season record for the state of Texas
“Hannah’s remarkable talents and character on the field, in the classroom, and in her community made her a clear choice for Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year,” said Gatorade Chief Brand Officer Anuj Bhasin.
“The award shows the world who the athletes are on and off the field, and she couldn’t be more deserving of this top honor.”
Wells is committed to playing college softball at the University of Texas and will look to gain some valuable experience in the circle after the Longhorns lose two pitchers (Mac Morgan and Sophia Simpson) to graduation.
She and junior Teagan Kavan will make an elite duo in the circle and will hope to bring Texas back-to-back WCWS titles.