Kaylee Pond Enters Transfer Portal After Breakout Season at Cal
Another key player is on the move.
Kaylee Pond has officially entered the transfer portal following a standout 2025 season with the Cal Golden Bears. With her consistent performance and versatility, Pond is expected to attract significant interest from top programs nationwide.
Pond started all 58 games for Cal this season, showcasing her reliability and adaptability on the field. She posted a .310 batting average, with 44 hits, 10 doubles, five home runs, and 28 RBIs. Her .469 on-base percentage and .486 slugging percentage highlight her ability to contribute both as a contact hitter and a power threat.
Defensively, Pond’s versatility allowed her to fill multiple roles, providing stability across various positions. Her adaptability made her an invaluable asset to the Golden Bears throughout the season.
Before her tenure at Cal, Pond began her collegiate career at Iowa State, where she earned All-Big 12 Freshman Team honors in 2022. After transferring to Cal, she overcame a 2023 season sidelined by injury to become a key contributor in 2024.
With two years of eligibility remaining, Pond’s decision to enter the transfer portal opens the door for her to bring her experience and skills to a new program. Her proven track record and resilience make her a valuable addition to any team looking to bolster its lineup.
As the offseason progresses, Pond’s next move will be closely watched by fans and programs alike, eager to see where this talented athlete will continue her collegiate softball career.