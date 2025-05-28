Keirstin Roose Reveals Why She Transferred From Coastal Carolina to Georgia Softball
With many players entering the transfer portal in search of new playing opportunities, we don’t often see the heartbreaking decision that Keirstin Roose had to make.
With eyes on her post-softball career in exercise science, the first baseman from Coastal Carolina found that the school didn’t offer her desired master’s program, and taking her graduate year with the Chants wouldn’t be an option.
After taking to X to announce she would be joining the Georgia Bulldogs, she expressed that she would never have left Coastal if the university offered an exercise science master’s program, and could not have dreamed of a better four years.
Roose even took to X to encourage other players who are looking for homes to consider Coastal Carolina.
Roose, who entered the portal in the fall, helped the Chants make their first Regional appearance since 2012. Oddly enough, they faced Georgia in the opening round of the Durham Regional but were eliminated early. She is coming off her best season yet, hitting .371 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs, and 54 RBIs.
Roose’s experience can help the Bulldogs at first base or even fill in at other spots in the infield, as she primarily played second base this season.