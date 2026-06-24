Ole Miss infielder Mackenzie Pickens is joining her twin sister, Madison, in the transfer portal.

Ole Miss infielder Mackenzie Pickens has entered the transfer portal, joining her sister, Madison. https://t.co/Ku7eshLETQ pic.twitter.com/EeVBFr1EQF — Brady (@BradyVernon) June 24, 2026

The Buford High School stars split ways as rookies in 2025, with Mackenzie in Oxford and Madison becoming an All-American at Louisville. The two entered at the last minute as the portal officially closed on Monday.

Mackenzie closed out her sophomore season with a batting average of .271 with 43 RBIs, 11 home runs, eight doubles, and 48 hits. In the infield, she had a .953 fielding percentage with 98 putouts.

THAT'S HOW YOU START A BALLGAME 🤯



Mackenzie Pickens homers to left field to give the Rebs a 1-0 lead! @kenziepickens x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/QSZsbqUNov — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) April 18, 2026

One of her best performances of the season came in SEC play against Auburn, when her go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning drove the Rebels to a 6-2 win. Against Texas Tech in the NCAA Regionals, Pickens notched a home run to left field off NiJaree Canady in the historic high-scoring affair.

MACKENZIE 🤯 PICKENS 🤯



She homers in the top of the eighth to put the Rebs back in front!



Ole Miss 3 | Auburn 2@kenziepickens x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/eKuW04DWGV — Ole Miss Softball (@OleMissSoftball) April 25, 2026

As a freshman in 2025, she played in all 63 games with 62 starts. She hit .328 with eight home runs, 10 doubles, 37 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases. Her .523 slugging percentage and .417 on-base percentage helped lead the Rebels to their first-ever Women’s College World Series appearance.

Pickens was a four-year letterwinner at Buford High School in Georgia and set the career home run and RBI records. She helped lead the Wolves to back-to-back Georgia 7A State Championships as a junior and senior, including an undefeated 32-0 season. Her performance helped guide Buford to the No.1 rank in the nation in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Top 25 National Poll and MaxPreps rankings.

The righty batted .449 as a sophomore with 53 RBIs, while reaching base 50 percent of the time. She tallied 28 extra-base hits, including 10 home runs and 12 doubles.

Ole Miss now loses three total players to the transfer portal, as freshmen Kaidence Till and Payton Kennedy have fled. The Rebels ended the season with a 36-26 overall record, with a 6-18 conference record.

As for Madison, the NFCA First Team All-Region selection had a breakout sophomore campaign in 2026, emerging as one of the best run producers in the country. She totaled 74 RBIs with 86 hits, while her team-high RBI total set a single-season record, surpassing Maryssa Becker’s 60 in 2016.

She even led the team in batting average, setting a single-season record at .457, while also leading in slugging percentage (.777), home runs (11), extra-base hits (34), and total bases (146). She put up 19 doubles, four triples, and 12 stolen bases.

The transfer portal is a wild place, but is it possible we see the Pickens’ sisters back on the field together?