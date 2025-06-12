Mississippi State Softball Adds 2025 MVC Defensive Player of the Year From SIU
Mississippi State continues to reload in the off-season. After signing three pitchers, the Bulldogs have now picked up another commit in former SIU catcher, Anna Carder.
Carder led SIU offensively, batting .390 with 34 runs scored on 60 hits. She also added 42 RBIs and seven home runs to go along with a .617 slugging percentage.
The Salukis finished their season with a 33-20 overall record, falling to Belmont in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
Carder was the 2025 MVC Defensive Player of the Year. She had 235 put outs on the year on 246 chances, which is good for a .996 fielding percentage. Carder also added 22 assists and caught nine runners stealing.
She confirmed the decision on Instagram Wednesday afternoon.
"So excited to spend my last year being a bulldog," Carder said.
Carder will have one year of eligibility remaining.