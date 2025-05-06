NC State Freshman Outfielder Enters Transfer Portal
North Carolina State freshman outfielder Lisey St. Jean is entering the transfer portal, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter).
The New Jersey native was primarily used as a pinch runner this season and has three years of eligibility.
St. Jean appeared in 31 games, scored 10 runs, and stole three bases. She had six at-bats and had two hits, one walk, one hit by pitch, and one strikeout.
Before arriving in Raleigh, St. Jean played club ball for Newtown Rock Gold, led by Coach Joe Garvey. In 2024, the centerfielder didn't commit a single error. She batted .395 with 38 runs scored, 26 stolen bases in 30 attempts, and a .498 on-base percentage. While playing at PGF Premier Nationals, Lisey had a .340 batting average, a .430 OBP, and was 4-for-4 in stolen bases.
“Lisey’s biggest strength and what separates her from others is her passion for the game and her relentless drive to continue to improve all aspects of her game…she is never satisfied," Newton Rock Gold assistant coach Dan Santelli told Extra Inning Softball in 2022. "She has a slapping /hitting coach in Georgia, a speed coach, and does Austin Wassermann Throwing, to mention a few. In addition, she does an awesome job of passing on her knowledge to the younger players in our organization. She is an outstanding role model of what it takes to succeed at the highest level.
“As a three-dimensional slapper, Lisey is extremely difficult to defend. She has really improved her power slapping over the past year and has an exit velocity in the 70s. In addition, she is a tremendous base stealer, which almost automatically turns any single into a double.”
St. Jean's sister, Lillie, is currently a junior at Villanova and was a unanimous First Team All-Big East selection in 2024.