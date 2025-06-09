Softball America Reveals Its Top 100 Players of the 2025 Season
The 2025 NCAA Softball season has come to an end. There are plenty of players that stood out from star pitchers to home run hitters, with plenty of names to remember. Here are the Top 100 players according to Softball America.
The top three players come with no surprise as NiJaree Canady, Bri Ellis, and Jordy Bahl were all named finalists for USA Softball's player of the year.
No. 1: NiJaree Canady - P (Texas Tech)
NiJaree Canady led Texas Tech to its first-ever WCWS in school history, making it all the way to the championship series. She made quite a name for herself with both her stellar performance in the circle and her million-dollar NIL deal. Canady held a nation-leading 34 wins on the year to go along with a 1.11 ERA while pitching 240 innings on the season.
No 2: Bri Ellis- 1B (Arkansas)
Bri Ellis was first in the country in on-base percentage (.639) and was third in home runs with 26 on the year, which set a new Arkansas single-season record. She was also named Player of the Year by both USA Softball and Softball America. The Razorbacks nearly missed out on their first-ever WCWS appearance, falling to Ole Miss in Super Regionals.
No. 3: Jordy Bahl- P/UTL (Nebraska)
After transferring from Oklahoma and sitting out all of the 2024 season with an ACL injury, Jordy Bahl has put her home state back on the map. This year with the Huskers, Bahl became one of the best two-way players in the nation. She is just the fourth NCAA softball player to have hit 20-plus home runs and have 20-plus wins in the circle in a single season.
No.4: Karlyn Pickins- P (Tennessee)
Karlyn Pickins rounds out the three pitchers in the top five. Pickins had a stellar year in the circle for Tennessee going 25-10 overall with a 1.17 ERA. She pitched in 220 innings and had 297 strikeouts with opponents hitting .185 against her. The Vols season came to an end after a loss to Texas in the WCWS.
No. 5: Cori McMillan- OF (Virginia Tech)
Rounding out the top five is Virginia Tech's Cori McMillan. McMillan had a breakout year for the Hokies leading the nation in home runs with 31 on the season. She was a Top-10 finalist for USA Softball's Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American selection by Softball America, as well as being selected as the ACC Player of the Year in 2025.
Check out the rest of the Top 10.
No. 6: Devyn Netz- P/UTL (Arizona)
No. 7: Reece Atwood- C (Texas)
No. 8: Sam Landry- P (Oklahoma)
No. 9: Megan Grant- 1B: UCLA)
No. 10: Ella Parker- UTL (Oklahoma)
For a full list of the top 100 players visit Softball America.