Oklahoma Softball Sisters Find New Home as Michigan Wolverines

Berkley and Riley Zache will continue to don the same uniform, just in different colors.

Berkley, an incoming sophomore pitcher, and Riley, a redshirt sophomore catcher and infielder, will play for the University of Michigan for the 2027 season. The sisters are returning to their home state of Michigan, with their hometown of Niles located just over 150 miles from campus.

Berkley and Riley Zache are transferring to Michigan https://t.co/Ku7eshLETQ pic.twitter.com/hI7E35JG4N — Brady (@BradyVernon) June 19, 2026

Riley entered the Oklahoma program for the 2025 season and was utilized as a pinch hitter, batting .500 in four at-bats and cashing in three runs for the Sooners. While fans might have been excited to see more of Riley at the plate, she took a step back and completed a redshirt year in 2026.

Berkley appeared in the circle 14 times during her freshman year to pitch 15.1 innings, accumulating a 2.28 ERA. Berkley never pitched a full game and against Southeastern Conference opponents, only pitched 4.2 innings.

Even with the limited experience, Berkley made her first NCAA Tournament appearance in an 11-0 shutout against Binghamton. That next week, during the Norman Super Regional, she was given the ball for two innings in the Sooners' final game of the 2026 season against Mississippi State.

Berkley surrendered one run on one hit and a walk against the Bulldogs on 27 pitches.

"Thank you Sooner Nation," Berkley wrote in her portal announcement on X. "I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."

Thank you Sooner Nation❤️



I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/FG7v4JCl8P — Berkley Zache (@BerkleyZache) May 25, 2026

Berkley's sister, Riley, announced her departure from Patty Gasso's program just 30 minutes earlier on X.

Michigan softball finished the 2026 season with a 36-22 record. Perhaps the Zache sisters were scouting out potential schools during the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by the Sooners in their second loss of the Norman Regional.

The Wolverines had five batters hit over .300 throughout the 2026 season, with 79 home runs accumulated on 487 hits. The Zache sisters join sophomore utility talent, Lauren Putz, who maintained a .959 slugging percentage, the highest on the team, with 74 total hits in 58 games.

This duo will hope to make a splash in the Big Ten and take their team further into the tournament, with aspirations of a Women's College World Series appearance.