Oklahoma State Softball Loses Junior Pitcher to Transfer Portal
Oklahoma State Softball is losing a member of its pitching staff.
Kyra Aycock is hitting the transfer portal, according to a report from D1Softball's Justin McLeod.
Aycock spent three seasons with the Cowgirls. She was a member of the 2023 All-Big 12 Freshman team and has a career ERA of 3.31 with 16 wins in the circle. Aycock has pitched in 192.2 innings and struck out 124 batters. Opponents hit .265 against her.
In 2025, she saw limited action appearing in 13 games with five starts. Aycock held a 5.64 ERA with an 0-1 record to go along with 12 strikeouts.
Oklahoma State finished the season with a 35-20 overall record. They made it to the NCAA tournament but lost to Arkansas in the Fayetteville Regional.
Aycock will have one season of eligibility remaining.