Ole Miss Catcher Enters Transfer Portal
Ole Miss Softball is experiencing a roster shakeup as catcher Jamie Mackay has entered the transfer portal.
MacKay appeared in 36 for the Rebels while starting 20. She Hit .284 on the season with six run on 19 hits to go along with 12 RBIs and two home runs.
The highlight of her season came in the WCWS against Oregon, where she had the game-tying two-RBI single in the seventh inning.
The Rebels ended up falling 6-5 in 10 innings to end their season. They finished the year with a 42-21 overall record in their first trip to the WCWS in school history.
D1Softtball's Justin McLeod reported the news via X on Tuesday evening.
Mackay will have one season of eligibility remaining.
