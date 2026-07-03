Southland Pitcher of the Year Finds New Home at Baylor

Incoming redshirt junior pitcher Hallie Burns has announced her landing spot for the 2027 season.

The Baylor Bears introduced Burns as their newest addition to the bullpen, the second Southeastern Louisiana player to announce Waco, Texas, as their new home.

"We are excited to welcome Hallie to Baylor and add another outstanding pitcher to our staff," head coach Glenn Moore said. "She has proven herself as one of the top pitchers in the country and has been a big part of Southeastern's success over the last couple of seasons. She is a fierce competitor with tremendous poise in the circle. We can't wait to see her in our green and gold in 2027."

Boasting a 1.68 ERA across 112.2 innings, Burns was a staple in the Lions' rotation. With 168 career strikeouts, 107 of those coming from the 2026 season, Burns was lethal to opposing batters, only surrendering 27 earned runs and 31 walks this past season.

HALLIE BURNS IS DEALINGGG



8 strikeouts through 4 innings of work to keep @LionUpSoftball in front! pic.twitter.com/UQoTsGLFt0 — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) May 1, 2026

This success did not go unrecognized. Burns was tabbed as Southland's Pitcher of the Year while earning First-Team All-Louisiana honors after helping steer the Lions to the program's first-ever Southland Conference regular-season championship.

Despite the Lions earning a bid into the NCAA DI Softball Tournament, they were knocked out in two consecutive losses during the Tuscaloosa Regional, ending the year with a 46-16 record.

Southeastern Louisiana's head coach Rick Fremin's departure to join the Texas Longhorns' coaching staff likely influenced Burns' decision to leave the program.

Baylor's portal grab of Burns is a huge win for the program as it looks to make a deeper run in the bracket after losing in the Austin Regional to the Texas Longhorns.

Coming off the loss at Red & Charline McCombs Field, reporters asked what Baylor would be focusing on during the offseason.

"Portal." Moore said.

After a long pause, he elaborated on his answer.

"(We're going to) try to get some pitching depth," Moore said. "Pitching is the key to having success, so that'll be our focus right away."

The Bears have high hopes for the 2027 season after accumulating a 30-28 record. Baylor's pitchers struggled this season, with its lowest ERA sitting at 4.06. While they still outscored their opponents 272-263, in a stacked conference like the Big 12, the Bears need a reliable pitcher. Burns might be the player to fill that gap.

This will be Burns' third school after taking a redshirt year at Ole Miss 2024.