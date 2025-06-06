UCLA Pitcher Addisen Fisher Joins Transfer Portal
After UCLA’s ace Kaitlyn Terry entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, another Bruins pitcher followed on Friday. According to Softball America, their 2024 No. 1 recruit, Addisen Fisher, has entered the transfer portal after just one year with the program.
Fisher posted a 2.59 ERA with 16 wins, a .241 opponent batting average, and 100 strikeouts in 113.2 innings of work.
In her freshman campaign, Fisher was used in relief quite frequently, with half of her appearances coming out of the bullpen. Over her 16 starts, she had six complete games.
Fisher was also named a Top 10 Finalist for NFCA Freshman of the Year and selected to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and NFCA All-West Region First Team in her debut season.
One strong pitching roster from the Bruins appears to be dwindling, and the transfer season is just getting underway.
