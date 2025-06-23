Former Cal Softball Coach Chelsea Spencer Breaks Silence After Resignation
Former California head softball coach Chelsea Spencer has spoken out after it was announced she would be stepping down after five seasons.
In her five years at the helm of the Bears, she went 151-102-2 and made it to three straight NCAA tournaments.
Spencer took to social media to explain why she was moving on from the program.
"It has been an incredible honor to serve as the head coach of the Cal softball program," Spencer wrote in a post on X. "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead such a talented and driven group of student-athletes, and for the support I've received from the university and out amazing community."
Before her time as head coach, Spencer was a player for Cal, where she won an NCAA championship in 2002 while earning runner-up finishes in 2003 and 2004.
"I've made the difficult decision to step down in order to prioritize my mental health and my family," Spencer went on to say.
"This choice comes from a place of love and respect for the game, for the players, and for myself. I'll always be proud to be a part of the Cal family, from being a player to sitting at the helm, this is forever. Go Bears."