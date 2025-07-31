Delaware Little League Defends Softball Coach Caught on Camera in Apparent Assault on Player
The Camden Wyoming Little League softball team made national news last Thursday when an ESPN camera caught manager Shani Benson appearing to assault one of her players during the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament.
Benson, who was in a heated discussion with her daughter, reached across and put her hand to the player's face in what appeared to be an attempt to shush the 12-and-under athlete.
Softball On SI contacted Little League for comment after the moment began spreading on social media. Benson was issued a warning and acknowledged and apologized for her behavior.
"During the semifinal game of the Little League Softball Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament, the Camden Wyoming Little League manager, Shani Benson, was shown on camera interacting with her daughter in the dugout following a moment of competitive frustration in an attempt to refocus her team," a spokesperson from the Little League office stated in an email. "Based on the review of broadcast footage, as well as a conversation with the team's manager, the Little League International Tournament Committee, after review, has issued a warning to the manager who has acknowledged and apologized for her behavior."
But since the video went viral on social media, and the Delaware team is now done playing for the season, the organization has issued a statement via Facebook, speaking up on behalf of Benson and clarifying what actually happened in the dugout.
“As many of you are aware, there is a video that negatively depicts our coach during the All-Star Game,” the post states. “Unfortunately, the video does not show the entire situation as it played out. Our coach was attempting to put her finger across her daughter's lips to prevent her from getting into a trash-talking battle with the other team. While doing this, her daughter moved her head backward. The video then abruptly moves away. What the video fails to show you is that right after that, all of the girls and coaches were laughing and getting ready for their at-bat, unaware that there was any issue at all going on. After the game, Little League did their investigation and cleared Coach Benson to continue to coach.”
The post goes on to praise the work Benson has done for Camden Wyoming over the years, that the program is deeply grateful for the hours and dedication she has put in to taking the team to great lengths, like a run to the Little League World Series in 2025.
Though Delaware ended its season, you can still catch the rest of the Little League Softball World Series, which kicks off on August 3 with 12 teams from across the United States and around the world competing for the title.