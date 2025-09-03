Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic Brings Top High School Teams to Nebraska
The fourth annual NFCA Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic will bring nearly 30 high school softball teams to the Papillion Landing Softball Complex on Friday and Saturday.
What began as a small Nebraska-only showcase has quickly grown into one of the Midwest’s premier fall tournaments, drawing teams from four different states.
When the tournament was first held in 2022, it featured 16 Nebraska schools.
In just four years, the event has expanded to 29 teams, with programs now traveling from Colorado, Missouri, and Oklahoma to compete. The growth reflects the strong reputation the event has earned, both for the quality of competition and the meaning behind the name it carries.
The tournament is co-hosted by Papillion-La Vista South and Millard North.
Teams and Schedule
Nebraska once again makes up the bulk of the field, with 21 teams entered.
Familiar Class A powers such as Gretna, Lincoln Southwest, and Papillion-La Vista will take the field, along with strong challengers like Millard West, Westview, and Elkhorn South.
They will be joined by programs from Colorado (Fossil Ridge and Legend), Missouri (Blue Springs South, Helias Catholic, Liberty, and Rock Bridge), and Oklahoma (Byng and Piedmont).
Games begin Friday morning at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 5 p.m. Play resumes Saturday at 9 a.m., with the championship game scheduled for 5:45 p.m. on Field 2.
Players to Watch
Abby Beard (Millard North - 2027): Beard leads the state of Nebraska in home runs with five while hitting .545.
Addison Burdorf (Millard West - 2026): The Arizona State commit has been tough in the circle. Burdorf has 72 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched for the Wildcats.
Ella Carmack (Blue Springs South - 2027): The junior leads Missouri in home runs and RBIs to go along with her .462 batting average.
Emma Dragon (Blue Springs South - 2027): Dragon has struck out 15 in 13.1 innings pitched this year. Including 10 strikeouts in her last outing against Edmond Memorial (Okla.).
Morgan Sintek (Fremont - 2027): The junior shortstop has stolen 15 bases this year, good enough for 29th nationally.
A Lasting Tribute to Kaiti Williams
The tournament is named in honor of Kaiti Williams, a three-sport standout at Papillion-La Vista South who went on to star at Wayne State College. Williams passed away unexpectedly in 2015 at the age of 22 from an irregular heartbeat, leaving behind a legacy of athletic excellence and academic achievement.
Williams became the first athlete in Titan history to earn 12 varsity letters, competing in softball, basketball, and track and field. She earned all-state honors in softball three times, including all-class recognition her sophomore and senior seasons, and was also named academic all-state in all three sports.
At Wayne State, Williams was a fixture in the lineup, starting every game during her four-year career. She earned all-conference recognition each season and left the program as its all-time leader in batting average, RBIs, doubles, and total bases. In 2018, she was inducted into the Wayne State College Athletic Hall of Fame.
Proceeds from the tournament support the Kaiti Williams Memorial Scholarship, which helps female athletes from Papillion-La Vista South pursue higher education.
To donate to the Kaiti Williams Memorial Scholarship fund visit: https://midlandscommunity.org/fund/kaiti-williams-memorial-scholarship-fund/
The combination of top-level competition and the chance to honor a remarkable young woman has helped make the Leadoff Classic one of the most meaningful events of the fall softball season.