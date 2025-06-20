MaxPreps Announces 2025 Softball State Players of the Year Across All 50 States
MaxPreps has revealed all 50 players of the year and winning a championship is considered a must to be considered for each player's respective honor.
Selections are based on team success and individual excellence, according to Steve Montoya of MaxPreps.
Here is a look at all 50 winners, the position they play, their graduation class and where they are committed to play collegiately.
Alabama: Katie King, Orange Beach
Utility | Class of 2026 | Arkansas
Alaska: Molly Stone, South Anchorage (Anchorage)
Utility | Class of 2028
Arizona: Lilly Goodwin, Desert Mountain (Scottsdale)
Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Northwestern
Arkansas: Darby Burnett, Bentonville
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Texas A&M
California: Coral Williams, Norco
Pitcher | Class of 2027
Colorado: Meredith Barnhart, Lutheran (Parker)
Shortstop | Class of 2025 | Tennessee
Connecticut: Abigail Corris, Foran (Milford)
Pitcher | Class of 2026
Delaware: Zayda Rocke, Caravel Academy (Bear)
Catcher | Class of 2025 | Maryland
Florida: Meagan Villazon, Doral Academy (Doral)
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Florida International
Georgia: Jada Savage, East Coweta (Sharpsburg)
Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Ole Miss
Hawaii: Sienna Yamashita, Kapa'a
Utility | Class of 2026 | Arizona State
Idaho: Lauren Fettic, Bishop Kelly (Boise)
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | UNLV
Illinois: Jaelynn Anthony, Oswego
Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Purdue
Indiana: Paige Liezert, Crown Point
Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Illinois-Chicago
Iowa: TBD
Kansas: Addison Chapman, McPherson
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Butler CC
Kentucky: Lauren Satterly, Assumption (Louisville)
Utility | Class of 2025 | Western Kentucky
Louisiana: Kynzee Anderson, Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport)
Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Georgia
Maine: TBD
Maryland: Claire Radford, Leonardtown
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | South Carolina-Aiken
Massachussetts: TBD
Michigan: Abby Curtis, Saline
Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Wayne State
Minnesota: Reese Reimler, Champlin Park
Infielder | Class of 2025 | Colorado State-Pueblo
Mississippi: Brooke Smith, Northwest Rankin (Brandon)
Infielder | Class of 2025 | Georgia
Missouri: Olivia Hemme, Concordia
Pitcher | Class of 2025
Montana: Ryan Lucier, Frenchtown
Pitcher | Class of 2027
Nebraska: Alexis Jensen, Gretna
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Nebraska
Nevada: Taylor Johns, Palo Verde (Las Vegas)
Infielder | Class of 2026 | Georgia
New Jersey: Emily Van Cleef, Hunterdon Central (Flemington)
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Boston College
New Mexico: Destiny Perez, Centennial (Las Cruces)
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | New Mexico State
New York: TBD
North Carolina: Ava Grace Pruitt, Rockingham County (Wentworth)
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | North Carolina
North Dakota: Alana Thomas, Williston
Pitcher | Class of 2026
Ohio: Ivee Rastatter, Kenton Ridge (Springfield)
Pitcher | Class of 2028
Oklahoma: Marley Teasley, Weatherford
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Grand Canyon
Oregon: Presley Sarono-Ramos, Sherwood
Utility | Class of 2028
Pennsylvania: Addy Frye, Neshannock (New Castle)
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Providence
Rhode Island: Phoenyx Silva, La Salle Academy (Providence)
Utility | Class of 2025 | Iowa
South Carolina: Sarah Rocheleau, Catawba Ridge (Fort Mill)
Outfield | Class of 2025 | Clemson
South Dakota: Elisabeth Miller, West Central (Hartford)
Pitcher | Class of 2026
Tennessee: Kaylor West, Liberty Creek (Gallatin)
Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Western Kentucky
Texas: Hannah Wells, Coahoma
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Texas
Utah: Kate Wilson, Bear River (Garland)
Pitcher | Class of 2026
Vermont: Anastase Bourgeois, Oxbow (Bradford)
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | West Virginia State
Virginia: Marlee Gaskell, Midlothian
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Florida State
Washington: Maddie Milhorn, Skyview (Vancouver)
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Oregon
West Virginia: Audrea Watts, Cabell Midland (Ona)
Pitcher | Class of 2026
Wisconsin: Karly Meredith, Kaukauna
Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Virginia
Wyoming: Lanae Kimbley, Campbell County (Gillette)
Utility | Class of 2025 | Minot State