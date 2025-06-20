Softball On SI

MaxPreps Announces 2025 Softball State Players of the Year Across All 50 States

Maren Angus-Coombs

Liberty Creek's Kaylor West (17) pitches during the TSSAA Softball Class 2A Softball Championship Match between Liberty Creek versus Alcoa at Blue Raider Softball Stadium, Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Friday, May 23, 2025. / Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MaxPreps has revealed all 50 players of the year and winning a championship is considered a must to be considered for each player's respective honor.

Selections are based on team success and individual excellence, according to Steve Montoya of MaxPreps.

Here is a look at all 50 winners, the position they play, their graduation class and where they are committed to play collegiately.

Alabama: Katie King, Orange Beach

Utility | Class of 2026 | Arkansas

Alaska: Molly Stone, South Anchorage (Anchorage)

Utility | Class of 2028

Arizona: Lilly Goodwin, Desert Mountain (Scottsdale)

Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Northwestern

Arkansas: Darby Burnett, Bentonville

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Texas A&M

California: Coral Williams, Norco

Pitcher | Class of 2027

Colorado: Meredith Barnhart, Lutheran (Parker)

Shortstop | Class of 2025 | Tennessee

Connecticut: Abigail Corris, Foran (Milford)

Pitcher | Class of 2026

Delaware: Zayda Rocke, Caravel Academy (Bear)

Catcher | Class of 2025 | Maryland

Florida: Meagan Villazon, Doral Academy (Doral)

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Florida International

Georgia: Jada Savage, East Coweta (Sharpsburg)

Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Ole Miss

Hawaii: Sienna Yamashita, Kapa'a

Utility | Class of 2026 | Arizona State

Idaho: Lauren Fettic, Bishop Kelly (Boise)

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | UNLV

Illinois: Jaelynn Anthony, Oswego

Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Purdue

Indiana: Paige Liezert, Crown Point

Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Illinois-Chicago

Iowa: TBD

Kansas: Addison Chapman, McPherson

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Butler CC

Kentucky: Lauren Satterly, Assumption (Louisville)

Utility | Class of 2025 | Western Kentucky

Louisiana: Kynzee Anderson, Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport)

Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Georgia

Maine: TBD

Maryland: Claire Radford, Leonardtown

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | South Carolina-Aiken

Massachussetts: TBD

Michigan: Abby Curtis, Saline

Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Wayne State

Minnesota: Reese Reimler, Champlin Park

Infielder | Class of 2025 | Colorado State-Pueblo

Mississippi: Brooke Smith, Northwest Rankin (Brandon)

Infielder | Class of 2025 | Georgia

Missouri: Olivia Hemme, Concordia

Pitcher | Class of 2025

Montana: Ryan Lucier, Frenchtown

Pitcher | Class of 2027

Nebraska: Alexis Jensen, Gretna

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Nebraska

Nevada: Taylor Johns, Palo Verde (Las Vegas)

Infielder | Class of 2026 | Georgia

New Jersey: Emily Van Cleef, Hunterdon Central (Flemington)

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Boston College

New Mexico: Destiny Perez, Centennial (Las Cruces)

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | New Mexico State

New York: TBD

North Carolina: Ava Grace Pruitt, Rockingham County (Wentworth)

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | North Carolina

North Dakota: Alana Thomas, Williston

Pitcher | Class of 2026

Ohio: Ivee Rastatter, Kenton Ridge (Springfield)

Pitcher | Class of 2028

Oklahoma: Marley Teasley, Weatherford

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Grand Canyon

Oregon: Presley Sarono-Ramos, Sherwood

Utility | Class of 2028

Pennsylvania: Addy Frye, Neshannock (New Castle)

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Providence

Rhode Island: Phoenyx Silva, La Salle Academy (Providence)

Utility | Class of 2025 | Iowa

South Carolina: Sarah Rocheleau, Catawba Ridge (Fort Mill)

Outfield | Class of 2025 | Clemson

South Dakota: Elisabeth Miller, West Central (Hartford)

Pitcher | Class of 2026

Tennessee: Kaylor West, Liberty Creek (Gallatin)

Pitcher | Class of 2026 | Western Kentucky

Texas: Hannah Wells, Coahoma

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Texas

Utah: Kate Wilson, Bear River (Garland)

Pitcher | Class of 2026

Vermont: Anastase Bourgeois, Oxbow (Bradford)

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | West Virginia State

Virginia: Marlee Gaskell, Midlothian

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Florida State

Washington: Maddie Milhorn, Skyview (Vancouver)

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Oregon

West Virginia: Audrea Watts, Cabell Midland (Ona)

Pitcher | Class of 2026

Wisconsin: Karly Meredith, Kaukauna

Pitcher | Class of 2025 | Virginia

Wyoming: Lanae Kimbley, Campbell County (Gillette)

Utility | Class of 2025 | Minot State

