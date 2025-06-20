Softball On SI

Former Georgia Softball Infielder Transfers to Texas A&M

Nicole Reitz

A former Georgia Bulldog is set to join the Aggies in 2026.
A former Georgia Bulldog is set to join the Aggies in 2026. / Texas A&M Athletics

After adding Taylor Pannell, Maya Bland, Tallen Edwards, and Micaela Wark, Texas A&M added another extraordinary player to its transfer class. Former Georgia infielder Paislie Allen took to X on Thursday night to announce she’s joining the Aggies. 

In her debut season, Allen appeared in 41 games for the Bulldogs, making 27 starts, 26 at second base and one at shortstop. She hit .246, with 16 hits over 65 at-bats, scoring 10 runs and raking in four doubles and one homer. 

The summer before her collegiate career began in 2024, Allen competed with the U.S. U-18 Women’s National Team at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 World Cup Group C Stage Event. While making three starts at shortstop and two in right field, her .417 batting average propelled the U.S. to punch its ticket to the 2025 WBSC World Cup Finals

Aggies head coach Trisha Ford has put together one spectacular transfer class that will pair with her current outstanding roster, and Allen’s bat will be of huge help to the team that’s coming off a historic season. She’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. 

More News: Top 6 College Softball Players Still Available in Transfer Portal

More News: OU Softball Head Coach Patty Gasso Set to Make AUSL Broadcast Debut

More News: Texas Tech Softball Snags Former C-USA Player of the Year via Transfer Portal

Published |Modified
Nicole Reitz
NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

Home/Transfer Portal