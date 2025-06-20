Former Georgia Softball Infielder Transfers to Texas A&M
After adding Taylor Pannell, Maya Bland, Tallen Edwards, and Micaela Wark, Texas A&M added another extraordinary player to its transfer class. Former Georgia infielder Paislie Allen took to X on Thursday night to announce she’s joining the Aggies.
In her debut season, Allen appeared in 41 games for the Bulldogs, making 27 starts, 26 at second base and one at shortstop. She hit .246, with 16 hits over 65 at-bats, scoring 10 runs and raking in four doubles and one homer.
The summer before her collegiate career began in 2024, Allen competed with the U.S. U-18 Women’s National Team at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 World Cup Group C Stage Event. While making three starts at shortstop and two in right field, her .417 batting average propelled the U.S. to punch its ticket to the 2025 WBSC World Cup Finals
Aggies head coach Trisha Ford has put together one spectacular transfer class that will pair with her current outstanding roster, and Allen’s bat will be of huge help to the team that’s coming off a historic season. She’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.