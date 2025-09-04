Softball On SI

NFCA Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic Tournament Central

Maren Angus-Coombs

The NFCA Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic is one of high school softball's premier events of the fall season. / NFCA

2025 NFCA Kaiti Williams Memorial Leadoff Classic

Presented by Softball On SI and GameChanger

September 5-6, 2025
Papillion Landing | Papillion, Nebraska

Preview | Standings | Schedule | Participating Teams | All-Tournament Team

HOW TO WATCH 

Can't make the games in Nebraska? Follow and watch your team live for FREE on GameChanger.

What is GameChanger? GameChanger is the No. 1 youth baseball and softball app that offers live streaming, scoring, team communication, and more! 

How to Download & Watch

1. Download the GC app on your phone or device
2. Create your free account
3. Search for your team type: High School Team Name + Mascot + NFCA (Example - Millard North Mustangs NFCA)
4. Click the blue 'Join Team' button

Participating Teams

Pool A

Gretna
Omaha Marian
Fremont
Blue Springs South (Mo.)

Pool B

Elkhorn South
Omaha Mercy
Blair
Rockbridge (Mo.)

Pool C

Papillion-La Vista
Lincoln Southeast
Westview
Byng (Okla.)

Pool D

Millard West
Legend (Colo.)
Bellevue West
Piedmont (Okla.)

Pool E

Bellevue East
Millard South
Lincoln Pius X
Liberty (Mo.)

Pool F

Papillion-La Vista South
Grand Island
Norris
Helias Catholic (Mo.)

Pool G

Millard North
Wayne
Fossil Ridge (Colo.)

Pool H

Lincoln Southwest
Riverdale Ridge (Colo.)
Gretna East

Tournament Schedule & Results

Note: All game times are Central

Friday, Sept. 5

Field 1

10 (Game 1): Gretna vs. Omaha Marian
11:45 (Game 5): W1 vs. W2
1:30 (Game 13): Millard West vs. Legend
3:15: W13 vs. W14
5 (Game 19): W17 vs. W18

Field 2

10 (Game 2): Fremont vs. Blue Springs South
11:45 (Game 4): L1 vs. L2
1:30 (Game 14): Bellevue West vs. Piedmont
3:15: L13 vs. L14
5 (Game 20): L17 vs. L18

Field 3

10 (Game 5): Elkhorn South vs. Mercy
11:45 (Game 7): W5 vs. W6
1:30 (Game 17): Bellevue East vs. Millard South
3:15 (Game 21): Papillion-La Vista South vs. Grand Island
5 (Game 23): W21 vs. W22

Field 4

10 (Game 6): Blair vs. Rockbridge
11:45 (Game 8): L5 vs. L6
1:30 (Game 18): Lincoln Pius X vs. Liberty
3:15 (Game 22): Norris vs. Helias Catholic
5 (Game 24): L21 vs. L22

Field 5

10 (Game 9): Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast
11:45 (Game 11): W9 vs. W10
1:30: Millard North vs. Wayne
3:15: Millard Noth vs. Fossil Ridge
5: Wayne vs. Fossil Ridge

Field 6

10 (Game 10): Westview vs. Byng
11:45 (Game 12): L9 vs. L10
1:30: Lincoln Southwest vs. Riverdale Ridge
3:15: Lincoln Southwest vs. Gretna East
5: Riverdale Ridge vs. Gretna East

Saturday, Sept. 6

Field 1

9 (Game 1): Championship
10:45 (Game 4): Championship
12:30 (Game 7): L1 vs. L2
2:15 (Game 5): W1 vs. W2
4 (Consolation Game 11): W9 vs. W10

Field 2

9 (Game 3): Championship
10:45 (Game 4) Championship
12:30 (Game 8): L3 vs. L4
2:15 (Game 6): W3 vs. W4
4 (Consolation Game 12): L9 vs. L10
5:45 (Championship Game 9): W5 vs. W6

Field 3

9 (Consolation Game 1): L3 vs. H2
10:45 (Consolation Game 5): L11 vs. L23
12:30 (Consolation Game 3): W1 vs. W2
2:15 (Consolation Game 7): W5 vs. W6
4 (Consolation Game 15): W13 vs. W 14

Field 4

9 (Consolation Game 2): L19 vs. L15
10:45 (Consolation Game 6): G2 vs. L7
12:30 (Consolation Game 4): L1 vs. L2
2:15 (Consolation Game 8): L5 vs. L6
4 (Consolation Game 16): L13 vs. L 14

Field 5

9 (Consolation Game 9): W4 vs. H3
10:45 (Consolation Game 13): W12 vs. W24
12:30 (Consolation Game 17): L4 vs. L8
2:15 (Consolation Game 18): L20 vs. L24
4 (Consolation Game 22): L4 vs. L24

Field 6

9 (Consolation Game 10): W20 vs. W16
10:45 (Consolation Game 14): G3 vs. W8
12:30 (Consolation Game 20): L12 vs. L16
2:15 (Consolation Game 21): L8 vs. L12
4 (Consolation Game 22): L16 vs. L20

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and has been a sports writer since 2008. She has been covering college softball since 2016 and spent the 2023 season covering Husker Softball for Hail Varsity. In addition to All Huskers, she is a staff writer for the Los Angeles Sports Report.

