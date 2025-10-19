Oklahoma High School Softball Crowns 2025 State Champions

Our @BrayleeSpence_ is a State Champion once again!!! Not only did she throw a 7-inning shutout with 10 Ks, she went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Lone Grove finishes with an impressive 39-3 overall record. Congrats B, your Impact family is SO proud of you! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JU6a7djFmQ