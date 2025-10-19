Oklahoma High School Softball Crowns 2025 State Champions
Devon Park in Oklahoma City hosted the high school fastpitch softball state tournament, and four champions were crowned on Saturday on OGE Energy Field.
All four champions etched their names in the history books. Some were avenging slowpitch state tournament losses, while others continued their fastpitch program's legacy.
Here is how it played out.
Class 3A: Washington 9, Chandler 3
The Washington Warriors (38-3) were the last women standing just a few months ago at the slowpitch state tournament.
On Saturday, the Warriors found themselves hoisting another trophy, but this was their first fastpitch state title since 2021.
The 2025 title marks the 24th in softball history at Washington, tying the school with Davenport for the most in fastpitch and slow pitch in state history.
Julie Hoehner, a senior catch committed to Division II powerhouse UT Tyler, led the Warriors at the plate. She was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in.
In the circle, freshman Payton Blackburn shined. She struck out six and allowed five hits.
Class 4A: Lone Grove 2, Blanchard 0
Lone Grove captured its fourth state title in five years behind a briliant performance from Braylee Spence.
The four-star recruit, according to Softball America, delivered at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a game-winning RBI. In the circle, she was dominant, allowing five hits and striking out 10 in a complete-game masterpiece.
Class 5A: Carl Albert 8, Duncan 3
The Carl Albert Titans were on a mission and weren't going to let anyone stop them from accomplishing it.
In a rematch from earlier in the season, Carl Albert leaned on a familiar name in Oklahoma to lead it to a state title.
The senior outfielder and younger sister of former Oklahoma Sooners softball star Audrie LaValley was 1-for-3 with two RBIs on the day. Her single started a rally that broke the game open and led to a six-run lead.
Class 6A: Mustang 8, Choctaw 2
In a rematch of the 6A slowpitch title game, Mustang was seeking revenge. The Broncos also wanted to avenge a regular season loss to Choctaw earlier in the season.
The Broncos took it to the Yellowjackets for their first fastpitch state title since 2017.
Standout performances for the Broncos included freshman Maddyson Murray, senior Abigail Keele, and sophomore River Mount.
Murray was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Keele was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and Mount struck out and allowed two runs on eight hits.