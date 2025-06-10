Top Youth Softball Camps in Illinois This Summer
Illinois offers a variety of softball camps for all skill levels, from youth to elite players. These camps are held at various locations throughout the state, including Chicago, Evanston, Romeoville, and others.
Here are the top camps in Illinois you can’t miss out on.
University of Illinois Softball Camps- Eichelberger Field in Urbana
The University of Illinois softball coaching staff is dedicated to working together to improve your softball skills. From the age of five to the JUCO level, this is the perfect opportunity for players wanting to learn new drills and increase their knowledge of the game. Camps will cover the fundamentals of hitting, defense, and baserunning, while featuring live play through scrimmages.
Illini Skills Camp- June 17, Ages 7-12 grade and JUCO, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fighting Illini Youth Camp- June 18, Ages 5-11, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Northwestern Softball Camps- Mogentale Training Center and The Northwestern Baseball Field in Evanston
The goal of Northwestern’s camps is to provide young aspiring softballers with the opportunity to grow and develop their skill set and knowledge of the game. Campers will get an inside look at the Wildcats’ program and get instruction from the coaching staff, current players, and alumni.
Youth Wildcat Camp- June 17 and 18, Ages 3-5 grade, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Summer Youth Wildcat Middle School Camp- June 18, Ages 6-8 grade, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
2025 Summer Elite Camp 1- July 14, Class of 2026-2029, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
2025 Summer Elite Camp 2- August 11, Class of 2026-2029, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Illinois College Camps - Kamp Softball Field in Jacksonville
All the instruction for these camps will be done by Illinois college coaches, as well as current players from IC. This camp includes information and tips about the recruiting process. Sessions will consist of position breakdown, hitting, base running, and scrimmages.
Prospects Camp- June 27, Ages 8th grade-JUCO level, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Prospects Camp- August 16, Ages 8th grade-JUCO level, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Little Kids Camp- August 17, Ages K-8th grade, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Eastern Illinois University- Williams Field in Charleston
Eastern Illinois softball camps will teach skills in hitting, defense, and base running, and athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their talents in live scrimmages.
Prospect Camp- June 16, Ages 8-12 grade, 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
Softball Skills Clinic- June 17, Ages 3-7 grade, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Nike Softball Camp at Lewis University- Lewis Softball Field, Romeoville
Nike Softball Camp will feature four action-packed days of position training and fundamentals. Campers have the opportunity to enhance their skill set, which will be emphasized each day through top-notch coaching from Lewis University's head coach, Becky Pearl, and her staff.
July 7-10, Ages 6-8, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
July 7-10, Ages 8-14, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.