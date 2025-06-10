What It Really Takes to Make OU Softball, According to Coach Mike Stith
When you hear the name Batbusters, it comes with weight, decades of championships, powerhouse alumni, and a reputation built on grit.
Founded in 1979 by Joe Grubbs in Westminster, California, the OC Batbusters are one of the oldest and most respected fastpitch softball programs in the country.
Since then, the name has grown, CASE Batbusters came along in 1989, Michigan Batbusters in 2003—but the original Southern California legacy still sets the bar for what elite really looks like.
Ask most young girls in softball what their dream is, and you’ll hear the same list: Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCLA, Arizona.
Playing college ball isn’t just a wish; it’s the endgame, until now with USA Softball and the AUSL being clutch in continuing that dream.
However, legendary club coach Mike Stith makes one thing clear: dreaming won’t cut it.
In a recent interview, he broke it down: his athletes commute from as far as Phoenix and Thousand Oaks to train at his Anaheim facility. We’re not talking weekends only. These girls are in it every day, mastering fielding, refining their hitting, lifting weights, and owning their roles as pitchers and catchers.
What makes Batbusters different isn’t just the level of training, it’s the legacy. It’s a culture.
Stith doesn’t just coach you and send you off. He shows up. He was at the Women’s College World Series recently, supporting former Batbuster Ella Parker. That loyalty speaks volumes. Batbusters don’t just build players, they build lifers. They’re looking for athletes who don’t whine, don’t flinch at the grind, and show up to add to the legacy, not just ride on it.
Lisa Fernandez was my hero growing up. If I heard she ran a hill at 6 a.m., I ran it at 5:30. It’s easy to say you want to be a Sooner. It’s another thing to train like one. Talent helps, but it won’t carry you. Effort is everything.
And yes, it costs money. One of my teammates’ parents took out a second mortgage to make it work. It paid off in a full-ride scholarship. You do what it takes. Period. That’s what being a Batbuster means.