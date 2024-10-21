Angel Reese and Teresa Weatherspoon's Emotional WNBA Reunion Sparks Sky Fan Frustration
Game 5 of the WNBA Finals in Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Sunday night was a major in-person attraction for much of the women's basketball community.
In addition to celebrities like Spike Lee and Jason Sudeikis sitting courtside, also present at the controversial game was Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese — who was wearing a very neutral yet eye-catching outfit — and her former head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.
The WNBA world was thrown into shock when the Sky announced their firing of Weatherspoon last month, just days after the Sky's season ended. One person who made her frustration about this abrupt firing known was Reese, who clearly had a great relationship with Weatherspoon.
While it's unknown how much the two have interacted since Weatherspoon was relieved of her duties, she and Reese got to reunite courtside during Sunday's WNBA Finals game.
Seeing these two back together again has reignited fan frustrations about Weatherspoon getting let go after just one season spent as Chicago's leader.
One X user responded to the Chicago Tribune reporter Julia Poe's post of them two together and said, "I'm happy to see them happy I just wish that they never did that to t spoon".
"[Chicago Sky GM] jeff pagliocca i will never forget what you took from us 😭," added another.
Another X user made his skepticism about being a Sky fan apparent by saying, "I got a tough decision to make next season cuz the way the Sky did T Spoon doesn’t sit right with my spirit".
Weatherspoon's eventual replacement will have a lot of people they'll need to win over, both within Chicago's fanbase and on its roster.