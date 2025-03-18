Angel Reese Cites WNBA Salary While Roasting Fever Guard Over $50K Unrivaled Bonus
Rose BC won the Unrivaled league championship on Monday, which means that every player on Rose BC gets an added $50,000 bonus on top of their already impressive base salaries.
Of course, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese is on Rose BC. And although she didn't play in the league playoffs due to a hand/wrist injury, the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year is more than deserving of this added bonus.
Soon after her Rose squad pulled off this victory, Reese made an X post that wrote, "50K NEED DATTTTT".
This prompted recently-signed Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson (who is notorious for being hilarious on social media) to respond to the 22-year-old on X by writing, "Hey angel girl, just wanted to check in and see how ur doing and just let u know I’m here for u if u need anything…esp if u need to get rid of 50k by tomorrow or anything like that…," along with a gif of a kid giving the camera the side-eye treatment.
It didn't take Reese long to hilariously put Colson in her place by writing, "hey sista. i’m doing well. just won 50k on a flight. I know you are VERY aware & i’m sorry to break it to you but i’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. sorry :( give me a few years and i gotchu. be well 💓 🙃".
Given how talk of Angel Reese's WNBA salary has been prevalent within the women's basketball community of late, this was a great reference from the Sky standout.
Unfortunately for Colson, it doesn't seem that Reese is giving her a cent of these winnings.