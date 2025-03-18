Women's Fastbreak On SI

Angel Reese Cites WNBA Salary While Roasting Fever Guard Over $50K Unrivaled Bonus

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese put this Fever guard in her place after she asked for some of Reese's Unrivaled championship winnings.

Grant Young

Jul 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the first half of a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the first half of a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Rose BC won the Unrivaled league championship on Monday, which means that every player on Rose BC gets an added $50,000 bonus on top of their already impressive base salaries.

Of course, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese is on Rose BC. And although she didn't play in the league playoffs due to a hand/wrist injury, the Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year is more than deserving of this added bonus.

Soon after her Rose squad pulled off this victory, Reese made an X post that wrote, "50K NEED DATTTTT".

This prompted recently-signed Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson (who is notorious for being hilarious on social media) to respond to the 22-year-old on X by writing, "Hey angel girl, just wanted to check in and see how ur doing and just let u know I’m here for u if u need anything…esp if u need to get rid of 50k by tomorrow or anything like that…," along with a gif of a kid giving the camera the side-eye treatment.

It didn't take Reese long to hilariously put Colson in her place by writing, "hey sista. i’m doing well. just won 50k on a flight. I know you are VERY aware & i’m sorry to break it to you but i’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. sorry :( give me a few years and i gotchu. be well 💓 🙃".

Given how talk of Angel Reese's WNBA salary has been prevalent within the women's basketball community of late, this was a great reference from the Sky standout.

Unfortunately for Colson, it doesn't seem that Reese is giving her a cent of these winnings.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published |Modified
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News