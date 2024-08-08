Angel Reese Had Blunt Response to Why She Wanted to Join Unrivaled
Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese recently opened up about her decision to join Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league set to debut next January.
Founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, Unrivaled gives players an opportunity to play in a professional competitive league in the United States during the WNBA offseason.
During a Sky media availability, Reese had an honest answer for why she chose to join Unrivaled, noting that she didn’t want to leave the country in the offseason.
“Being able to be in Miami from January to March, not having to go overseas,” Reese said. “Nobody wants to go overseas. A lot of us never wanna have to go overseas, but some people do have to go overseas unfortunately, so being able to make six figures within three months, being able to be housed in Miami, just being able to get better.
“Being able to know two great players that are starting something, I think it’s amazing,” continued Reese. “3-on-3 is something that I love to do, I haven’t been able to play competitively but I think I can work on some of my individual skills because 3-on-3 exposes everything. So I'm excited for it.”
Unrivaled will run for eight weeks, consist of 30 players spread across six teams, and debut in January 2025 in Miami. The league is reportedly offering an average salary of $250,000 to interested players.
Some of the WNBA’s biggest stars have already signed up to play in Unrivaled including Kelsey Plum, Arike Ogunbowale, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, among others. Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers is also expected to participate in its inaugural season.
Reese, a current Rookie of the Year candidate, set the WNBA’s record for most consecutive double-doubles earlier in the season and is averaging 13.5 points and 12 rebounds for the Sky. She’s the latest high-profile star to join Unrivaled, helping to draw more eyes to the new women’s league come January.