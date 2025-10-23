Angel Reese Turns Heads With Bold New Look in WNBA Offseason

In addition to what she can do on the basketball court, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has managed to cultivate such a massive fan base over the past few years because of how well she markets herself on social media.

Reese's 5.2 million Instagram followers are the most out of any WNBA player, even exceeding that of Caitlin Clark (who is inarguably the biggest star in women's basketball) by over 1.5 million followers, as Clark has 3.6 million. The reason for this is that Reese is active on social media and is willing to show her authentic, unapologetic self, regardless of what fans think about this.

This authentic brand persona has landed Reese many lucrative and impressive business deals and partnerships, with the most recent being her viral appearance in the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Reese became the first female professional athlete to walk the Victoria's Secret runway (two-time Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee also walked in the 2025 VS Fashion Show, but did so after Reese), which earned Reese a lot of acclaim from her peers and from the mainstream media world.

Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese's New Hairstyle Reveals Catches Attention

Angel Reese's appearance often makes headlines. Whether it's her runway strut at the aforementioned Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the outfit she wears before Sky games, or photos of her on vacation, she knows how to catch and keep attention with how she looks.

And Reese did this once again by posting several photos of her sporting a new short hairstyle to her Instagram account on October 22. She showcased several photos of her rocking a sort of bob cut style, and the post was captioned, "new season=NEW HAIR 💇🏽‍♀️".

Some of the photos have also been reposted on X by Reese fan accounts.

Reese received a lot of love regarding this hairstyle on her Instagram, as WNBA legend Lisa Leslie commented on her post and wrote, "Cute Boo💕💕💕".

Reese's former teammate at LSU, Aneesah Morrow (who now plays for the Connecticut Sun), added, "😍😍". Los Angeles Sparks star Dearica Hamby wrote, "Ugh! My fave!!! 😩😩😍".

There has been considerable speculation about whether Reese will be traded by the Sky this offseason, given the controversy surrounding her criticism of the franchise, which was released last month. However, given Reese's star power and the fact that she's already one of the best forwards in the WNBA, it's hard to imagine Chicago will want to sever any ties with her.

