Caitlin Clark Has Endearing One-Word Reaction to Kate Martin's New Year's Message
There are few friendships within the women's basketball world that seem to be more wholesome and sturdy than that of Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin.
This iconic duo's friendship began during their time spent playing at the University of Iowa together. Their bond steadily grew throughout their time as Hawkeyes and has continued through their first season playing professional basketball.
Proof of this was shown by the heartwarming reunions they had with each other before each time Clark's Indiana Fever played Martin's Las Vegas Aces in 2024, and by their returning to Iowa together at the end of October.
The two made different decisions with it came to the Unrivaled women's basketball league (which begins on January 17 in Miami), as Martin elected to play while Clark did not. This means the two will likely be separated for the early portion of this new year.
However, that didn't stop Clark from showing love on Martin's nine-photo montage on Instagram Saturday, which was captioned, "I’d go everywhere with these folks, including into year ‘25#newyearswag".
Martin posing in her new Laces BC Unrivaled threads was the first photo, and Clark was included in the 5th photo along with fellow former Hawkeyes.
The top comment on Martin's post is from Clark, who simply wrote, "Love ".
Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee (who was in the post's second photo) also commented with, "#sponsoredpost #loveyou #cisforchicken #ad".
Martin is clearly beloved by many as she embarks on what's going to be a thrilling 2025, first with the Laces BC of Unrivaled and then with the Golden State Valkyries.