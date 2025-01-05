Women's Fastbreak On SI

Caitlin Clark Has Endearing One-Word Reaction to Kate Martin's New Year's Message

Caitlin Clark only needed one word to convey her feelings about Kate Martin's newest social media message.

Grant Young

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin (20) take questions at Rocket Mortgage Arena, Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Cleveland.
Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Kate Martin (20) take questions at Rocket Mortgage Arena, Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Cleveland. / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

There are few friendships within the women's basketball world that seem to be more wholesome and sturdy than that of Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin.

This iconic duo's friendship began during their time spent playing at the University of Iowa together. Their bond steadily grew throughout their time as Hawkeyes and has continued through their first season playing professional basketball.

Proof of this was shown by the heartwarming reunions they had with each other before each time Clark's Indiana Fever played Martin's Las Vegas Aces in 2024, and by their returning to Iowa together at the end of October.

The two made different decisions with it came to the Unrivaled women's basketball league (which begins on January 17 in Miami), as Martin elected to play while Clark did not. This means the two will likely be separated for the early portion of this new year.

However, that didn't stop Clark from showing love on Martin's nine-photo montage on Instagram Saturday, which was captioned, "I’d go everywhere with these folks, including into year ‘25#newyearswag".

Martin posing in her new Laces BC Unrivaled threads was the first photo, and Clark was included in the 5th photo along with fellow former Hawkeyes.

The top comment on Martin's post is from Clark, who simply wrote, "Love 🩷".

Martin's girlfriend Claire Gransee (who was in the post's second photo) also commented with, "#sponsoredpost #loveyou #cisforchicken #ad".

Martin is clearly beloved by many as she embarks on what's going to be a thrilling 2025, first with the Laces BC of Unrivaled and then with the Golden State Valkyries.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News