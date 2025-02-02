Caitlin Clark Sends Clear 2-Word Message About Fever Offseason Acquisitions
The Indiana Fever have made a massive splash over the past week in terms of bolstering their roster for the 2025 season.
Their flurry of acquisitions began when they re-signed star guard Kelsey Mitchell, which was announced on January 29. This was the clear top priority for Indiana, and them bringing Mitchell back meant that the core of players they had for their 2024 campaign would be returning.
But the Fever were far from done. Since that was announced, the Fever have also acquired Natasha Howard on January 31, traded for Sophie Cunningham that same day, and news broke on Sunday morning that they had also signed veteran star DeWanna Bonner in free agency.
These signings undoubtedly make the Fever WNBA championship contenders in 2025. And when speaking with the media before her Iowa Hawkeyes jersey retirement on February 2, Caitlin Clark discussed her reaction to these moves.
"I'm excited," Clark said with a smile, per an X post from Dallas Jones.
"Obviously, we made some great moves. I think... the whole Fever organization are wanting to help us win now, and I think that's really important," Clark continued. "I think they're putting really good pieces together that are gonna complement each other really really well."
She later added, "It's just exciting times, and I think you look around the WNBA, and that goes for all 13 teams now, and there's real trade and there's real activity and there's fun free agency to follow, and that's what's making people so excited about it. That's gonna attract more people to this league, [that] you get to follow these storylines.
"So it's really exciting and I'm looking forward to next year," Clark concluded.
All eyes will be on the Fever next season as they look to start what could be the beginning of a dynasty.