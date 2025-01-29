Fever Fans Rejoice Over Kelsey Mitchell Re-Signing With Indiana
Some Indiana Fever fans were worried about their team's presumed inactivity to this point in the WNBA offseason.
While no free agency deals can be made official until February 1, the trade that involved Kelsey Plum and Jewell Loyd heading to new teams that was announced over the weekend combined with superstars Brittney Griner and Alyssa Thomas both leaving their longtime franchises on Tuesday showed that the dominoes have been falling and the WNBA landscape is shifting.
But the Fever were nowhere to be found. However, that all changed on Wednesday, as the franchise announced that they re-signed star guard Kelsey Mitchell, bringing her back for the 2025 season.
Fever superstars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston have already made their opinions about Mitchell returning extremely clear. And Fever fans have also been celebrating this signing over social media.
"Fever 2025 WNBA Champions," one X user wrote in a reply to the announcement.
Another fan added, "COOOOOOOOK LETS RUN IT BACK @Kelz_Hoop!!!!!!!!"
"Couldn’t do it without her. Best backcourt in the league," a third added.
Bringing Mitchell back means that, at the very least, the Fever should be at least as good of a team as they were in 2024. Then again, given that Clark has had a full offseason to rest, recover, and sharpen her game — plus the chemistry between her and her Fever teammates has already been built — one would imagine that they'll be much better in 2025.
And they could also sign another marquee free agent over the next couple of weeks. Regardless of whether they do, this is an exciting time to be a Fever fan.