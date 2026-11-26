Hannah Hidalgo is now the all-time leading scorer in Notre Dame women's basketball history. And while this would be an impressive feat regardless of context, Hidalgo passed known bucket-getter Arike Ogunbowale to do so.

Ogunbowale, who is of course now a member of the Dallas Wings in the WNBA, led the Fighting Irish to the NCAA women's national championship in 2018.

Hidalgo surely hopes to replicate that accomplishment before she heads to the pros, as the electric guard is expected to be at worst a top-three selection in the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Hidalgo passed Ogunbowale early in the contest versus West Virginia on Wednesday on a three-pointer from the wing to put Notre Dame up 10-0.

HANNAH HIDALGO IS OFFICIALLY NOTRE DAME WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER‼️#NCAAWBB x 🎥 ESPN2 / @ndwbb pic.twitter.com/Tp3gXW7uAH — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) November 26, 2026

The shot gave Hidalgo 2,629 points to move her into first place on the Irish's all-time scoring list.

She was busy filling out the entire box score in the first half, entering halftime with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 7 steals.

Hidalgo Steals Show in Women's College Basketball

It isn't just Hidalgo's offense that is impressive, as her relentless pressure defense stands out just as much as her scoring. That was once again proven by the 7 steals she had in the first half versus the Mountaineers.

Hidalgo is already atop the all-time steals list at Notre Dame, so she continues to add to her tally.

She is competing with other standout players like JuJu Watkins of USC and Sarah Strong of UConn as the leaders in the clubhouse in the National Player of the Year race.

Hidalgo could also be competing with Watkins when it comes to the WNBA Draft. Watkins is expected to be the No. 1 pick should she leave USC. However, Hidalgo has made it clear she is looking to show she deserves that distinction.

Perhaps the only thing holding Hidalgo back from that goal is size. She is listed at only 5-foot-7, but she certainly plays a lot bigger than that.

Hidalgo entered the contest against West Virginia averaging 27.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 4.8 steals while shooting 53.4% from the floor. The numbers and impact are hard to argue with.

Hidalgo will get the chance to make her case head-to-head against Watkins on December 19. That matchup will be the most anticipated of the women's college basketball season. But Hidalgo will enter it already on top of the list of all-time scorers in Notre Dame history.