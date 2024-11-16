Kate Martin Displays Extremely Relatable Day in 'Cute' New Video
Former Iowa Hawkeyes standout turned Las Vegas Aces player Kate Martin has cultivated quite a devoted fanbase over the past few years.
Not only was she a crucial aspect of Iowa making it to consecutive NCAA National Championship games, but her great friendship with Caitlin Clark made Martin into a women's basketball superstar that likely would not have occurred without her proximity to No. 22.
Martin is now biding her time between her rookie season with the Aces and the start of Unrivaled with family. And a recent series of TikTok photos Martin posted show what her typical offseason days are currently looking like.
The first slide shows Martin brushing her teeth before the second photo shows a combination of vitamins, water, and a small breakfast. Then she's on the basketball court for the third photo, posts a mirror selfie in the weight room after that, and then several photos of her back in what appears to be her family's house.
She gets greeted by her dog, then she makes a bowl of yogurt for a snack before a plate of what looks to be cheesy eggs, then a series of other posts showing her hanging with her dog, doing laundry, walking her dog with her mom, eating dinner, and watching tv with her mom before finishing with another photo of her brushing her teeth before bed.
Some of those to Martin commented on the post, with her girlfriend Claire Gransee writing, "yess farm shirt hehe!!!"
"you're so cute for this," Martin's former Hawkeyes teammate Gabbie Marshall wrote.
Hopefully this is the first of much offseason content we'll see from Martin before the 2025 WNBA season begins.