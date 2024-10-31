Lexie Hull Gets Hilariously Disrespected by NBA 2K25 Likeness
One of the WNBA's biggest breakout players last season was Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull.
While Hull produced a career-best season on the court (including increasing her points per game from 4.6 in 2023 to 5.5 in 2024 and shooting a staggering 47.1% from three-point range), perhaps the biggest reason for the rise in the attention she received is her proximity to global icon and 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark.
Hull and Clark cultivated a clear friendship during the 2024 season, which has continued with them going on multiple café escapades and golf course adventures since the Fever's season ended.
Hull — who will be playing in the new Unrivaled 3x3 Women's Basketball League this summer — also has some great stories to share about Clark from their season playing together.
However, despite her massive increase in popularity this season, Hull is still being disrespected by NBA 2K25 via her likeness in the game.
Photos of Hull's likeness on NBA 2K25 are going viral on Reddit Thursday because the face that the video game concocted for Hull could not look anything less like her.
The below X post shows what Hull actually looks like.
It's strange that NBA 2K25 fumbled this likeness of Hull so badly, given how well they've done in replicating the likeness of Clark, Aliyah Boston, and other members of the Fever.
Clearly, the video game franchise didn't expect Hull to become one of the WNBA's most notable players during the 2024 season, or they surely would have used more attention to detail in crafting her character.
We would imagine that the NBA 2K developers will right this hilarious wrong by the time NBA 2K26 is released.