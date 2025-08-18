Former UConn Huskies Star Paige Bueckers Yet Breaks Another WNBA Record
Former UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers has been on fire this season. While her Dallas Wings team has faced a lot of struggles this season, sitting at the bottom of the Western Confernce, with a 9-26 overall record, indivdually, the rookie has been having one of the best rookie seasons the WNBA has seen.
Bueckers and the Wings were back in action Sunday to face their Western Conference foe Las Vegas Aces. The Wings were on the wrong end of a beat down, falling 106-87 on the road, but Bueckers continued her dominance. She finished with 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the loss.
Even on the road, the young phenom drew plenty of attention, as showcased in a post from the Wings:
Bueckers' performance not only turned heads, but put her in the WNBA record books as well extended her Wings' franchise record. With her stat line from Sunday, she became the fastest player in WNBA to reach 500+ points and 150+ assists, taking just 28 games to do so.
This comes after Bueckers, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, passed Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, for the fastest player to reach 350+ points and 100+ assists, taking just 20 games to reach that mark.
Alongside the new record, she also extended her WNBA record as first drafted rookie guard in WNBA history to score in double figures in each of her first 28 career games.
As for the Dallas Wings franchise record, she extended the franchise's rookie season assists record.
Bueckers is not only impressing among her fellow rookies, but the WNBA as a whole. She remains the only WNBA player to rank in the top 10 of points, assists, and steals per game.
While her Wings' team has struggled, Paige continues to bring attention not just to her team, but the league as a whole. She is the clear front-runner for Rookie of the Year and has 9 games to continue to add to her rookie resume, including opportunities to break even more WNBA records.
From winning the national championship with UConn earlier this year, to being drafted No. 1 overall, to breaking numerous records, Bueckers may be having one of, if not the best basketball years of anybody in the W.
The Dallas Wings will be back on the court Wednesday, as they battle the Los Angeles Sparks.