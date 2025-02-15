Sheryl Swoopes Sends Blunt 4-Word Message About A'ja Wilson's Nike Signature Shoe
On February 3, Las Vegas Aces superstar and 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson posted an X video of her reacting to her new Nike signature shoe.
While the shoe couldn't be seen in the video, it was conveyed at the end that the shoe would be unveiled to the rest of the world one day later. And that's exactly what happened, as the A’One, which is initially launching in May 2025, was revealed in a "Pink Aura" colorway.
Wilson has received a lot of love for these Nike shoes, as people seem to agree that she did a great job designing them. It has even already been seen on NBA courts.
Wilson looked to have had a release party for her signature during the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. And at one point, WNBA legend and Nike ambassador Sheryl Swoopes got honest about this achievement for the Aces icon.
"It's about f****** time," Swoopes said of Wilson receiving a Nike signature shoe, per an X post from Nick DePaula.
She later added, "I feel so lucky to be a part of the Nike basketball family for more than 30 years now. And I love to see how the brand continues to champion women's basketball and the athletes who play it."
"This moment will absolutely go down as one of the biggest, most special times of my life," Swoopes, who seemed to be holding back tears during her entire speech, added.
She then went on to discuss Nike's Super Bowl commercial highlighting women's sports, which Wilson was featured in and which has been widely regarded in recent days.
This is certainly a momentous achievement for Wilson. It will be fascinating to see how her first signature shoe does once it's available on the open market.