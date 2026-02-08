Falcons Star Pass Rusher James Pearce Jr. Arrested, Facing Multiple Charges

Falcons star pass rusher James Pearce Jr. was arrested on Saturday in Doral, Fla. after fleeing from the scene of a domestic dispute, according to a report from WPLG in Florida.

The 22-year-old Pearce fled the scene and crashed at Northwest 103rd Avenue and 66th Street before being taken into custody. The dispute took place between Pearce and Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson.

Pearce is facing multiple charges as a result of the incident, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated stalking and one count of fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren.

Pearce was booked on Saturday into Turner Guilford Correctional Center.

Pearce was the No. 26 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. As a rookie this season, he appeared in all 17 games, recording 26 combined tackles, 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble and five passes defended.

