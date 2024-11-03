Travis Kelce Stood Near Caitlin Clark During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Indianapolis
The stars showed out for Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" Saturday night in Indianapolis.
New local sports icon Caitlin Clark attended the show with her mom, and Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce stood right next to them during the concert. They happened to be seated in the same box.
It was Clark's second consecutive night attending "The Eras Tour." She brought her boyfriend Connor McCaffery and her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull Friday. She also attended the concert last summer. It's fair to say Clark is a big fan of Swift. So, it's likely she was pretty excited to be seated by Swift's boyfriend, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, as Clark is also a massive Chiefs fan.
It's been a pretty eventful offseason so far for the WNBA rookie.
Fans are patiently waiting to see if Clark actually got to meet Swift this time. Maybe Clark will attend Sunday night's concert in Indianapolis, too. Kelce likely won't be there, though, as he faces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Kansas City on Monday night.