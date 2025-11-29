How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Flamengo on TV, Live Stream: 2025 Copa Libertadores Final
The biggest game of the year in South American club soccer is upon us, with Brazilian giants Palmeiras and Flamengo facing off in the 2025 Copa Libertadores final.
For the seventh year in a row, a Brazilian club will win the Copa Libertadores—South America’s version of the Champions League. Palmeiras and Flamengo have won four of the past six editions of the competition, including in 2021 when El Verdão defeated El Fla in the final.
Still, Flamengo are within a point of clinching the 2025 Brazilian league title and are the favorites entering the Copa Libertadores final. Palmeiras, though, are second in the Brazilian league and are motivated to repeat what they achieved in 2021.
Whichever team wins will become the first Brazilian club in history to win four Copa Libertadores titles. These have been the best two South American teams of the 2020s, a worthy matchup to determine who will conquer continental glory in 2025.
Here’s how you can watch the 2025 Copa Libertadores final on TV and live stream.
What Time Does 2025 Copa Libertadores Final Kick Off?
- Location: Lima, Peru
- Stadium: Estadio Monumental U
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 29
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
- Referee: Darío Herrera (ARG)
How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Flamengo on TV, Live Stream: Copa Libertadores Final
Fans in the U.S. that want to catch the all-Brazilian final can do so through beIN SPORTS and Fanatiz USA. Those who want to watch the game on streaming can do so via beIN SPORTS CONNECT. The Spanish broadcast is also available on beIN SPORTS en Español.
It’s a similar route for those who want to tune into the Copa Libertadores final in Canada. Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and beIN SPORTS en Español are the way to go to not miss any of the action.
Given the magnitude of the clash, fans in the U.K. are able to watch Palmeiras vs. Flamengo for free on BBC3. The final will also be broadcasted on demand through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Web.
In Mexico, ESPN has the rights for the Copa Libertadores. The game will be transmitted on television on ESPN2 and fans can also stream the game on Disney+ Premium.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS en Español
United Kingdom
BBC3, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sports Web
Canada
Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Mexico
ESPN2, Disney+ Premium
What’s Next for Palmeiras and Flamengo?
Following the Copa Libertadores final, both teams have two games remaining in the Brazil Serie A 2025 season.
Palmeiras will visit Atlético MG on Dec. 3 before finishing the campaign with an away clash at Ceara on Dec. 7. El Verdão must win both matches if they want to have any chance of winning the league.
Flamengo could potentially win the two most important titles of the season in a matter of four days. Filipe Luis’s side will host Ceara on Dec. 3 needing only a draw to secure the Brazilian league title. They’ll then visit Mirassol on Dec. 7 in their final game of 2025.