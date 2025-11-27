What is the Lowest Liverpool Have Finished in the Premier League?
Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions in 2024–25 during Arne Slot’s debut season in charge, securing a second title (post-1992) after their first under Jürgen Klopp in 2019–20.
Beyond those triumphs, the Reds have often been top four contenders, regularly vying for Champions League qualification, and occasionally narrowly missing out on the title.
Sometimes, though, things do not go so well.
Here, we outline Liverpool’s lowest-ever Premier League finishes by points.
Liverpool's Lowest Finishes in Premier League History
Remarkably, Liverpool have never finished a Premier League season in the bottom half—but they have come close on a few occasions.
In terms of points, the lowest they ever registered was 52 in 2011–12. Managed by club legend Kenny Dalglish during his less successful second spell in charge, the Reds had an underwhelming squad full of names like Charlie Adam, Stewart Downing, Jay Spearing, Jonjo Shelvey and Andy Carroll—many of whom have since gone down as among the worst in the club’s modern era.
Despite having Steven Gerrard and Luis Suárez, Dalglish couldn’t stop his side finishing in eighth—one place below bitter rivals Everton.
Liverpool have again finished eighth on two other occasions: 1993–94 and 2015–16, though on both of those occasions they collected 60 points—the former being in a 42-game season.
They’ve also finished seventh on three occasions: 1998–99, 2009–10, and 2012–13.
Season
Games Played
Position
Points
2011-12
38
8th
52
1998-99
38
7th
54
1993-94
42
8th
60
2015-16
38
8th
60
2012-13
38
7th
61
2009-10
38
7th
63
Could Liverpool Endure Their Lowest Finish in 2025-26?
Simply put—yes.
After 12 games in 2025–26, Liverpool sit 11th in the table, having lost six of their last seven matches in the competition. It is a disastrous run dating back to September 27 that has seen them tumble from top of the table to mid-November mediocrity.
So where is it going wrong? The Reds look completely devoid of confidence. New signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz—each costing over £100 million ($132.4 million)—have failed to make an impact, while the defence has never looked shakier.
Virgil van Dijk is uncharacteristically hesitant, Ibrahima Konaté looks a shadow of his former self and new fullbacks Jeremy Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have yet to fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold and the ageing Andy Robertson.
As reigning champions, only José Mourinho’s Chelsea in 2014–15 suffered a worse start to a title defence—losing seven of their first 12 games. That run cost Mourinho his job just seven months after winning the Premier League.
Can Arne Slot turn things around? On paper, the Dutchman has every reason to feel confident—there are also no plans to sack him just yet. Liverpool began the season strongly, boast world-class talent across the pitch and could even use the January transfer window to reinforce further.
But football rarely plays by the script. With confidence shot and the fanbase growing restless, a turnaround is far from guaranteed.