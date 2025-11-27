Arne Slot Reveals Owner Talks As Liverpool Make ‘Sack Decision’
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has insisted he is under no additional pressure from the club’s ownership following Wednesday night’s heavy defeat to PSV Eindhoven, backing up reports that he retains the faith of those at the Anfield helm.
The Reds were thrashed 4–1 on Merseyside, the latest poor result Slot and his team have endured. Liverpool have lost nine of their last 12 games across all competitions to make it the club’s worst run in more than 70 years, stretching back to the 1953–54 season.
Within that, Liverpool have lost three successive games by three or more goals for the first time since December 1953. It prompted homegrown player Curtis Jones to bluntly remark after the PSV humbling, “We’re in the s--- and it needs to change.”
Just months after delivering only the club’s second title of the Premier League era, Slot finds himself the subject of a firestorm, with fans increasingly divided over whether Fenway Sports Group should pull the trigger on the Dutchman.
For now, at least, the nature of Slot’s communications with the hierarchy hasn’t changed.
“We've had the same conversations that we've had since I got here,” he told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. “We fight on. We try to improve, but the conversations have been the same as they have been for the last one and a half years.”
This is the same line which was reported by the Daily Mail on the same day, citing sources close to the club and manager who claim that his position is “safe.”
Slot said that he wasn’t aware of what Jones had said but found himself in agreement once told.
“Really good if you bring it to the game,” he explained. “The players at least tried to do it yesterday. The running data was very high, but it didn’t lead to anything in terms of results.
“I think what he is saying is that if we can bring this [attitude] to the game as a team, the minimum we expect is that we fight. I think we are on the same page when it comes to how we want to get out of his situation.”
Liverpool Results During Slump—Last 12 Games
Date
Result
Competition
September 27
Crystal Palace 2–1 Liverpool
Premier League
September 30
Galatasaray 1–0 Liverpool
Champions League
October 4
Chelsea 2–1 Liverpool
Premier League
October 19
Liverpool 1–2 Man Utd
Premier League
October 22
Eintracht Frankfurt 1–5 Liverpool
Champions League
October 25
Brentford 3–2 Liverpool
Premier League
October 29
Liverpool 0–3 Crystal Palace
Carabao Cup
November 1
Liverpool 2–0 Aston Villa
Premier League
November 4
Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid
Champions League
November 9
Man City 3–0 Liverpool
Premier League
November 22
Liverpool 0–3 Nottingham Forest
Premier League
November 26
Livrepool 1–4 PSV Eindhoven
Champions League
Liverpool Players ‘Hurt’ by Latest Defeat
Even after recent results and falling a goal behind to PSV on Wednesday, Slot claimed that morale within the Liverpool team was still okay until the visitors began to ran up the scoreline.
“After the third or fourth knock, after 3–1, I saw a difficult 10 minutes I could see it hurt the players, and it wasn’t when our fighting spirit was the best in the game, to say it mildly,” he said.
Slot denied feeling anger towards individual players, but admitted: “I do agree that our standards have not been of the standards we are used to. We think we can play better.
“Last season, when we did really well, there was focus on individuals and I said we should focus on the team. If the opposite is happening, we should also look at the team and not individuals.”
Alisson, Wirtz, Ekitiké Injury Updates
On the plus side for Liverpool, there was positive news to report on both Alisson and Florian Wirtz. The former has only played once since September after a hamstring injury layoff was quickly followed by a bout of illness. The latter, meanwhile, has missed the Nottingham Forest and PSV defeats over the past week because of a muscle complaint.
“Alisson trained again today with the team, we hope and expect he is available at the weekend,” Slot revealed. “Wirtz will have his final day of rehab tomorrow, if all goes well he can train with the team on Saturday.”
Hugo Ekitiké, who is doing much of the heavy-lifting up front due to Alexander Isak’s disastrous form, had to be withdrawn against PSV due to a back injury. There was no substantial or detailed update on Thursday, other than it not expected to be a “big issue” for the Frenchman to overcome.