'Best day of my life' - Sunderland midfielder reflects on 'dream' debut
Youngster Harrison Jones described his Sunderland debut as ‘the best night of my life’ after featuring in the EFL Cup defeat to Preston.
Jones, who is from the area and a huge Sunderland fan, came off the bench in the second half for his first taste of senior football.
The result didn’t go the Black Cats’ way, with them sinking to a 2-0 defeat to a first-choice Preston side, but even that couldn’t sour the occasion for Jones.
"I try not to be too happy about tonight because we did get beat, but on a personal note, it was probably the best day of my life,” the 19-year-old said.
“It’s a dream come true. I have been here since the age of five, making my debut has always been the end goal that I’ve always strived to get. Countless years of hard work and sacrifices by my family.
“My mam, dad, grandad, nana. They’ve helped me get here so a big thank you to them. I’m really really proud. I’ve been here since I was five, local lad and a season ticket holder for a few years. I love the club and I love the red and white.”
Jones was a standout performer for the under-21s last season, so some first team recognition is a fine reward for that. Now, though, he just wants to kick on and earn himself more opportunities.
“I’m usually nervous when I’m not on the pitch but for me, when I get on the pitch, I’m fine and I’m in the flow. Once you get your first touch, I am fully in the game by then. It’s just controlling my nerves before the game is the tough part. I always try and be positive when I am on the pitch.
“It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work and getting over hardships of injury. I think I developed loads last year and all that helped has allowed me to get this far. Hopefully I can keep pushing.”
“Having that first taste of it, I want to strive for more. I want to get more games, hopefully one at the Stadium of Light in front of the home fans."