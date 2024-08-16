'Buzzing' Jobe Bellingham signs new long-term Sunderland deal
Jobe Bellingham has signed a new contract at Sunderland as he declared his love for the club, the city, and the supporters.
The 18-year-old only arrived from Birmingham City a year ago, but he made a big impact in his debut campaign, scoring seven goals.
He has now been rewarded with an extended contract and pay rise, which should also help the club resist the advances of a growing number of top clubs hoping to sign the midfielder.
He is not contracted to Sunderland until 2028, which is an extension of a yearon the deal he signed last summer.
“I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland,” Jobe said. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season.
“This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it. Everyone has made me feel right at home and I couldn’t imagine playing for a club where it didn’t mean as much as it does to our fans.
“I enjoy playing for Sunderland and I can’t wait to get back to the Stadium of Light this weekend.”
Jobe was a top target for Premier League side Crystal Palace this summer, and they made a pretty serious play to get his signature.
For sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, the fact he resisted those advances showed he was a player worth committing to.
“Jobe has fully immersed himself in Sunderland since day one and he has a clear affection for the area and the supporters,” he said.
“We always planned to extend his initial contract, but when a player performs so well in their breakthrough season, it is only natural for other opportunities to arise.
“Despite this, Jobe has been consistent that Sunderland is where he wants to be and his desire to remain at the Club is a big boost for us heading into our first home game.”