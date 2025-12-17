‘Crucial Piece’—The Surprise Player Who Holds the Keys to Liverpool’s Marc Guehi Pursuit
Liverpool face a jostling pack of suitors in the race to sign Marc Guéhi on a free transfer next summer and the future of Bayern Munich centre back Dayot Upamecano reportedly serves as a “crucial piece” in this transfer merry-go-round.
There are plenty of spinning plates to consider when it comes to Guéhi’s future. Liverpool were on the verge of sealing this deal four months ago only to find all the proverbial crockery broken on the floor after Crystal Palace failed to find a replacement.
Guéhi, for his part, has remained defiantly detached from the murky world of rumours and speculation, insisting it wasn’t a difficult Deadline Day while continuing to captain Palace with a burgeoning blend of ever-growing maturity and influence.
The England international’s list of keen admirers also continues to grow. Manchester City are the latest to have their hat thrown into the crowded ring of contenders. Liverpool naturally find themselves towards the front of that pack, but Bayern Munich’s interest has been repeatedly floated.
The Bundesliga champions have made a habit of pilfering Premier League talent: Guéhi’s former Palace teammate Michael Olise lines up on the right-hand side of a frontline spearheaded by Harry Kane and former Liverpool forward Luis Díaz.
Bayern have already had two meetings with Guéhi’s representatives, per Fabrizio Romano. Yet, the same report outlines how the level of that pursuit will be dictated by Upamecano’s future.
Much like Guéhi, the French defender is currently careening towards the end of his contract. However, Upamecano has not yet closed the door to a new deal. The 27-year-old’s salary demands are thought to be a sticking point although all options remain open at this point.
In the even that Upamecano extends his Bavarian sojourn, Romano downplays the prospect of a Bayern bid for Guéhi. Should a centre back slot open up, the England international would theoretically be promoted to the status of “serious target.”
‘Impossible’—Guehi Has Transfer Avenue Closed
While the option of Bayern, Liverpool and City are on the table, Serie A has been firmly removed from Guéhi’s view. Romano rated any Italian clubs’ chance of signing the 25-year-old as “impossible” due to the finances which would have to be involved.
Gone are the days of Italian dominance in the transfer market. The Turkish top flight collectively recorded a larger net spend than Serie A during the 2025 summer window.
Barcelona and Real Madrid’s interest hasn’t been ruled out but is still described as “not advanced,” pushing Guéhi towards either a stay in the Premier League or the aforementioned Bavarian avenue.