'Everyone is losing out!' - Coach implores Sunderland and Caen to agree striker deal
Coach Nicolas Seube says ‘everyone is losing out’ in the Alexandre Mendy transfer saga as he implored Caen and Sunderland to reach a deal for the striker.
Mendy has been Sunderland’s top striker target all summer and the player himself has come out and publicly said he has ‘chosen’ to move to the Black Cats and no longer wishes to be selected for Caen.
He has even gone so far as to not train with the Caen first team squad as he tries to force through a move. However, the clubs have been unable to agree a fee for the 30-year-old.
Caen start their Ligue 2 campaign against Paris FC this weekend, and Seube says it is madness that neither Caen or Sunderland are able to use Mendy while the French second tier’s top scorer trains by himself.
“Alexandre Mendy will not be here [as part of the Caen squad for the first game of the season],” Seube told Quest-France.
“He is in individual training with the athletic trainers. The situation is delicate and difficult to sort out. Of course, as coach, I’d like him to be able to join the squad so that we have an extra attacking weapon.
“I hope that between now and the end of the summer transfer window, we’ll find the best formula.
“I’ve given my opinion on this subject and it’s not up to me. I’ll keep the discussions we’ve had together to myself. It’s an unpleasant situation for everyone, the player, the club, the new shareholders and me as coach.
“For the moment, everyone is losing out in this story. The idea is for us to find a win-win situation.”
Sunderland and Caen are a long way apart in terms of the transfer fee for Mendy. Caen want €4million whilst Sunderland have only offered a quarter of that so far.