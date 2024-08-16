Dan Neil 'enjoying' new Sunderland role, but he admits he's still learning it
Sunderland captain says he ‘enjoys’ playing in a deeper midfield role, despite admitting coaches have always struggled to identify his best position.
The midfielder has taken on a lot of extra responsibility this season with him being named captain for the 2024/25 season.
He has also been used in a much more important role on the pitch, with Regis Le Bris essentially inverting the Sunderland midfield from two number eights and a ten to two number eights and a six.
That requires Neil, to be more defensively assured to allow his two midfield partners more freedom to press high and join attacks. It’s a role that many feel doesn’t come naturally to him, or indeed brings the best out of him, but he says he is very happy to do it.
“It’s always been a question, even going back to my days in the academy,” he said. “Am I a six? Am I an eight? Back then, it was also, ‘Am I a ten?’. I think we can safely say I’m not a ten anymore! I enjoy both roles.
"When you’re playing as a six, you get a lot of the ball but you’re not as close to the goal to get goal involvements. If you play further up the pitch, you’re going to get more goal involvements, but you’re not going to see as much of the ball.
“I think one of my attributes is organising and being that voice on the pitch, and you can do that easier by being deeper.
"Some of the best midfielders in the world are sixes. I’m enjoying the role. I’ve still got a lot to learn because it’s a different type of number six that we’re playing with now.
“Last year, we played with two pivots in there and now we’re playing with one. I just need to keep working on it, but I’m enjoying the role."