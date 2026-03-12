Sunderland Prepared to Trigger €34M Release Clause for Spain Hopeful víctor Muñoz

An update has been given on the moment one of Sunderland's great objectives is experiencing, where it is fundamental to know that this young Spanish promise has interesting follow-up from the giants of Europe.

It is about the footballer Victor Muñoz, who, since January, has been in Sunderland's sights, where even his current club, Osasuna, rejected an offer from Black Cats that revolved around €17M.

Now, with Muñoz's great potential, his great proximity to being called up to the Spain national team has given him a completely different panorama in search of opportunities that lead him possibly to arrive at a giant of Europe.

Sunderland Seek to Obtain Victor Muñoz for €34M

In the recent update that Sunderland Echo provides on the moment Victor Muñoz is experiencing, it has become clear that Sunderland continues following the former Real Madrid player and will seek to sign him for his €34M clause.

After confirmation of Nico Williams' injury, the Spain national team is undoubtedly seeking an important replacement for this position in the Spanish attack, and the great choice seems to be Victor Muñoz, who has a fascinating performance with Osasuna.

At 22 years of age and having a total of 27 matches played in the season, where he has scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists, being fundamental for Osasuna's season. In addition to being a great attraction for several teams that are beginning to take an interest in the Spaniard.

Sunderland does not want to waste the opportunity to secure the former Real Madrid player and will seek to exercise his release clause for €34M. However, the great decision lies in the hands of the player who seems to wait until after the 2026 World Cup to make a final decision.

