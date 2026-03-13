Sunderland Are Close to Finalizing the Sale of a Striker to Ligue 1 for €17M

An important sale has been confirmed for Sunderland, as they look to invest in the next season to reinforce their squad, with one of their young prospects having departed to Ligue 1 permanently.

Simon Adingra will officially be an AS Monaco player, as both teams reached a verbal agreement where the French team will activate the purchase clause they had for the footballer, who recently arrived at Ligue 1 on a loan basis.

The purchase clause revolves around €17M, which will be a great capital injection, thinking about the next season, since Sunderland have great objectives in sight to reinforce the Regis Le Bris project.

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Fabrizio Romano Confirms the Definitive Sale of Simon Adingra to as Monaco

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One of the most important journalists in the world, such as Fabrizio Romano, confirmed this latest news for Sunderland, confirming that AS Monaco will activate their purchase clause for Simon Adingra of €17M.

At this moment, it is a verbal agreement, but it is close to being an official agreement, as for the moment, the visa issue and the medical issue of the footballer who has left a great impression on the French team are being resolved.

🚨🇲🇨 Simon Adingra to AS Monaco, here we go! Verbal agreement done with Sunderland.



Understand it’s a deal worth €1m with €17m buy option clause. Visa being sorted and medical next. pic.twitter.com/SCEtPOrx9s — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 2, 2026

His arrival in January allowed him to debut in the UEFA Champions League in the tie against the current champion of the competition, Paris Saint-Germain. As indicated by Transfermarkt statistics, Adingra has played 8 matches where he has already scored 3 goals wearing the AS Monaco shirt.

With a fast and decisive offensive deployment, he has enamored AS Monaco fans, and this has paved the way for the club to definitively decide to obtain the player permanently.

Now Sunderland will seek to invest in a new attacker who can fit into Regis Le Bris's squad for next season, which will be more ambitious for the Black Cats.

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