Where are they now: The last Sunderland side to beat Middlesbrough

Where are they now: The last Sunderland side to beat Middlesbrough

What was the last Sunderland team to beat Middlesbrough and what became of them?

Its been a while since Sunderland last beat Middlesbrough; almost 11 years to be exact with many seeing the Teessiders as a bit of a 'bogey team' for the club.

It was February 2012 when Sunderland secured a 2-1 win away at the Riverside Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The game was a replay following a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light and still required extra time to separate the two sides following another 1-1 draw after the 90 minutes.

Incidentally, the games were during Tony Mowbray's time in charge of Middlesbrough. 

Fan favourite Stephane Sessegnon scored the winning goal in the 113th minute to see his side go through to the next round against Arsenal and knock 'Boro' out of the cup.

Since then Sunderland have played Middlesbrough seven times, losing six of those games so where are the players that last beat the 'smoggies'?

Simply click through the gallery to see the team from that day and find out what they are doing now.

Sunderland XI last time they beat Middlesbrough

sunderland middlesbrough 2012
Where are they now: The last Sunderland side to beat Middlesbrough

By Callum Jacques

