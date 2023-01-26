RANKED: Best French players to have played for Sunderland

For whatever reason, Sunderland are seeing a bit of an influx of French footballers right now.

Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba joined last summer and Pierre Ekwah arrived this month. Meanwhile, Ateef Konate and Isaac Lihadji are reported to be close to joining them.

Sunderland are a club with a good tradition of French players, though, so I thought it was an opportune time to rate the best of yesteryear.

8 - Patrice Carteron

In the grand scheme of things, Patrice Carteron was a very unremarkable player for Sunderland. He was only here on loan and, frankly, he was a bit crazy.

The right-back would pop up all over the pitch, almost as if he didn’t actually know what position he was supposed to be playing.

Gloriously, though, one of his wanders put him in the perfect place to score a memorable goal in a Wear-Tyne derby, and in doing so earned him a spot in Sunderland folklore.

7 - Lionel Perez

Speaking of players who liked to have a wander… the Sunderland career of Lionel Perez came to be defined by one.

Sadly, it wasn’t a happy one either. The goalkeeper had a rush of blood in the final five minutes of the play-off final against Charlton, came for a corner he was never getting to, and an incredibly costly equaliser was conceded.

Still. Perez had some great moments for Sunderland too, not least his double-save in the play-off semi-final that year. I think most remember him fondly, despite the costly mistake.

6 - Eric Roy

Eric Roy just kind of turned up one day, hung around for a while, played some class football in central midfield then disappeared. That’s my recollection of him, at least.

You have to understand that transfer news wasn’t what it is today back in the late 1990s. We were still buying actual newspapers back then.

Pretty much the first thing any of us knew about Eric Roy was him coming on as a trialist at half-time in Kevin Ball’s testimonial. He was extremely good in that and signed shortly afterwards. He only stayed one season, though, which was a shame.

5 - Younes Kaboul

Back in the day, 2007 I believe, Younes Kaboul said he ‘would not sign for Sunderland, even if there was an earthquake.’ Well, he did eventually, but only for one season.

What a season he gave us, though. He was a giant at the back, especially after Lamine Kone arrived to partner him.

He also produced one of the most satisfying assists I can remember from any Sunderland player.

4 - Anthony Réveillère

If anyone ever asks me who the most underrated Sunderland player is in my lifetime, I always say Anthony Réveillère

It’s a genuine shame that he came to the club so late in his career really. He was 34-years old when he arrived on a free transfer after being released by Napoli, and he was an absolute Rolls Royce of a full back.

Granted, his legs had gone by that stage, but he was still an exceptional footballer.

3 - Djibril Cisse

Djibril Cisse played for 14 clubs in his career, so one year at Sunderland was not entirely significant if we’re honest. He signed on loan from Marseille for the 2008/09 season and he did pretty well.

Cisse scored 11 goals in 38 games. That included goals in both derbies against Newcastle that season.

There was just a bit of an ‘x-factor’ about Cisse too. He had some unpredictability in his game and he was fun to watch. If the last few years has taught us anything, it is probably to appreciate those players more.

2 - Yann M’Vila

Not buying a player like Yann M’Vila when he is practically begging for it on social media is crazy in itself. To not sign him and then pay twice as much for Didier Ndong on the same day should probably come with a prison sentence.

M’Vila had one season on loan at Sunderland and he really showed his quality during it. He came with a big reputation, and we have seen plenty of those before. Unlike most of the others, though, he didn’t disappoint.

If it still doesn’t annoy you that Sunderland didn’t sign him permanently, you’re a much more forgiving person than I am.

1 - Steed Malbranque

Has there been a more enjoyable player to watch at Sunderland this century than Steed Malbranque? I am not sure I could name one.

Malbranque was one of those players who made football look incredibly easy. The ball stuck to his foot and he just shuffled past defenders like they weren’t there.

He definitely should have scored more goals, though. The fact he got just two in his 112 games for the club is genuinely a bit staggering. Still, what a footballer!

