Skip to main content
Where are they now: Sunderland team that last played Hull highlights amazing progress

Where are they now: Sunderland team that last played Hull highlights amazing progress

An awful lot has changed at Sunderland since their last - relatively recent - trip to Hull City.

Sunderland travel to Hull this weekend and although it's not long since the last time they did that, it certainly feels like it. 

It has only actually been 20 months since the sides clashed in a League One late-season promotion clash. 

Lee Johnson's men actually took the lead twice that night but were unable to hold onto either. The game finished as a 2-2 draw that helped Hull, who were promoted, a lot more than Sunderland, who were not. 

What that night really highlights, though, is just how far Sunderland have come since under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

There are a couple of survivors from that team still, two of which we expect to start at the MKM Stadium this week, but the rest is a real eye-opener.

Simply click through the gallery to see the 15 players who played for Sunderland that night and where they are now. It certainly highlights how much better things are now. 

Lee Burge
15
Gallery
15 Images

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Jordan Jones Sunderland Hull
Sunderland Nation Features

Where are they now: Sunderland team that last played Hull highlights amazing progress

By Michael Graham
Dan Ballard Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray reveals how he will use fit-again Dan Ballard

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien
Sunderland Nation News

'Luke O'Nien looks like a defender to me' - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray press conference
Sunderland Nation Transfers

'Very unlikely' - Tony Mowbray distances Sunderland from two reported January targets

By Michael Graham
Liam Rosenior
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Opposition Eyes: 'I am surprised how good Sunderland have been to be honest...'

By Michael Graham
Amad Diallo celebrating Sunderland goal
Sunderland Nation News

Man Utd to make decision on Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo this month - report

By Michael Graham
Aji Alese and Jack Clarke Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Tony Mowbray not expecting 'household names' to arrive at Sunderland in January

By Michael Graham
Jewison Bennette World Cup 2022
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland World Cup duo returned 'not up to speed' - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham