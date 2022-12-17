Where are they now: Sunderland team that last played Hull highlights amazing progress

Sunderland travel to Hull this weekend and although it's not long since the last time they did that, it certainly feels like it.

It has only actually been 20 months since the sides clashed in a League One late-season promotion clash.

Lee Johnson's men actually took the lead twice that night but were unable to hold onto either. The game finished as a 2-2 draw that helped Hull, who were promoted, a lot more than Sunderland, who were not.

What that night really highlights, though, is just how far Sunderland have come since under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman.

There are a couple of survivors from that team still, two of which we expect to start at the MKM Stadium this week, but the rest is a real eye-opener.

Simply click through the gallery to see the 15 players who played for Sunderland that night and where they are now. It certainly highlights how much better things are now.

15 Gallery 15 Images

