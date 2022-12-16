Sunderland predicted lineup vs Hull City: Mowbray to make changes after loss to WBA?

Sunderland travel to Hull City this weekend in the Championship with a chance to climb as high as seventh in the Championship with a victory.

Fans will also be hoping this game finally marks return for striker Ross Stewart, whose last game came against Rotherham more than three months ago.

Stewart started the season in fine form with five goals and three assists in seven games before injuring his thigh in the warm-up against Middlesbrough back in September.

It seems unlikely, though, that he will be pushed straight back into the starting lineup, but we are predicting two changes.

Sunderland predicted lineup vs Hull City (4-2-3-1)

GK: Anthony Patterson – Was caught in no-man's land for West Brom’s second goal on Monday night, but his place isn't remotely under threat.

RB: Lynden Gooch – Looks to keep his place in the team ahead of Niall Huggins and Trai Hume.

CB: Luke O’Nien – Started 18 of the last 19 games at the back for Sunderland, the only game he has missed in that spell was due to suspension.

CB: Danny Batth – The most used outfield player for Sunderland so far this season, with consistent performances too.

LB: Aji Alese – Faces tough competition from Dennis Cirkin to keep his spot but ran the channels well against West Brom, particularly in the first half.

CM: Corry Evans © - The skipper looks set to continue his spot in the side after a disappointing second half performance against West Brom. (P.S. Where is Jay Matete?)

CM: Abdoullah Ba – Neil has been unimpressive in recent games so Tony Mowbray may opt to freshen up the midfield.

RM: Amad Diallo – Continued his fine form on Monday, when he coolly dispatched a penalty that he won himself.

CAM: Alex Pritchard – Could have made it two in two when Simms’ flick put him through on goal against West Brom. Remains Sunderland's most creative player, though.

LM: Jack Clarke – Was dropped for the game on Monday but should retake his place in the starting XI after his replacement, Elliot Embleton didn’t really take his chance.

ST: Ellis Simms – Fed off scraps last time out and will be hoping for better service against Hull.

