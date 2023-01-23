CONFIRMED: Sunderland complete January deal as Pierre Ekwah swaps West Ham for Wearside
Sunderland have completed their first signing of the transfer window with midfielder Pierre Ekwah joining on a permanent deal from West Ham.
The 21-year-old has signed a 4.5-year deal and follows Aji Alese who also swapped West Ham for Wearside last summer.
Ekwah is a player of some pedigree having previously spent time at the famous Clairefontaine academy in France before joining Chelsea.
As well as providing competition in central midfield, Ekwah can also bring defensive cover with him able to fill in at centre-back and left back.
After joining Sunderland, Ekwah said: “The history and vision of the Club really attracted me and I’m delighted to be here.
"I see myself as a number eight who can handle the ball well, but I can also do the defensive side of the game. It’s great to see the Club trusting young players and that’s something that really appealed to me – it seems a great environment for me to develop as both a person and a player, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Ekwah is available for the FA Cup tie at Fulham next week, and Tony Mowbray is happy to have had his midfield ranks boosted.
“We are delighted to get the deal done and welcome Pierre to Sunderland," Mowbray said.
"He is a player we have been monitoring for some time, and we believe he will add something different to the dynamic of our midfield.
"Having met him, he has a brilliant personality – he wants to get better and show he can play first-team football. He brings a level of physicality and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”
